Karlsson's homecoming bittersweet

If former Senators captain Erik Karlsson was still feeling "different and weird" about his Ottawa homecoming, as he said he was earlier this week, he wasn't showing it Friday.

"It feels normal," Karlsson told reporters at the University of Ottawa's Minto Sports Complex, where his new team, the San Jose Sharks, practised before their Saturday afternoon game against his old team. "I feel fairly calm, a little anxious, but slept at home [the previous night], so that was nice."

By "home," of course, Karlsson meant the Glebe house that he and his wife, Melinda, have maintained here despite his move to California earlier this year — a fact that might, just might, soften the hearts of Sens fans jaded by a series of unfortunate events, the most crushing of which was unarguably "the trade."

Former Senators captain Erik Karlsson talked and joked with reporters on Friday. On Saturday, he'll face his old teammates for the first time since he was traded to the San Jose Sharks. 0:48

Alfie a role model

If he seems to be taking this all in stride, it could be because he had a role model: Karlsson recalled Daniel Alfredsson's first return to Ottawa with the Detroit Red Wings after another trade that broke the hearts of Ottawa hockey fans.

"I saw it a little bit from his perspective and how he handled things, and I think it might have helped me a little bit," Karlsson said. "I'm going to see him right now, so he'll return the favour."

The defenceman confessed he'd circled the date of his return to Ottawa in his calendar.

I like watching my friends. This is where a lot of them are, and I like when the team does well. - Erik Karlsson

"I have nothing but good memories here, so I'm looking forward to making some more," he said. "As of right now, I'm just going to enjoy this moment. Whether that's closure, I'm not really sure."

Some diehard Sens fans are surely hoping it's not, and Karlsson threw them a bone by acknowledging he still thinks about his friends back at Canadian Tire Centre.

"I still follow all of you guys on social media, unfortunately, " he joked to the assembled reporters. "I like watching my friends. This is where a lot of them are, and I like when the team does well."

'He's still a friend of ours'

Over at CTC, the Senators held an hour-long practice of their own ahead of Saturday's game.

Mark Stone, the player most likely to succeed Karlsson as permanent captain, admitted the upcoming game is special.

Ottawa Senator Mark Stone believes Karlsson deserves a standing ovation at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

"Ultimateley, he's still one a friend of ours, one of the best players to ever play here, and you remember the things he did in my time here. It is was nothing short of spectacular."

Stone is expecting fans to treat Karlsson to a long standing ovation.

"I think he deserves it. I think he earned that with the way he played on the ice every night."

Former teammates wish him well

With the additional departures Kyle Turris, Mike Hoffman and other Sens stalwarts, the team has had to find new offensive weapons.

"We had a big hole to fill when he left," said Sens veteran Zack Smith. "We've obviously had some young guys step up, and [they're] doing great in that position and taking advantage and running with it."

Of course, the fact that the two teams rarely face off helps the good vibes.

"We're happy for him, we want him to do well, and you can hope better for him now that he's in a different division, a different conference," Smith joked.

Chabot steps up

Helping the Senators recover from their captain's departure is the somewhat surprising performance of defenceman Thomas Chabot.

With 29 points in 26 games, the 21-year-old is helping fill the gap. Chabot said as a youngster, Karlsson was always one of his favourite players to watch, and he continued studying the Swede's style when their professional careers briefly overlapped in Ottawa.

"Even just to be around him and have the chance to be on his pairing at the end of the year ... and see the kind of plays he can make," Chabot said. "Just to be around that was pretty fun."