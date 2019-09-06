Kanata school bursting at the seams

Just days into the new school year, parents whose children attend John Young Elementary School in Kanata are complaining of severe overcrowding.

The school's main building on Morton Drive in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood has an official capacity of 547, but enrolment this fall has soared to 843.

The new school needs to be built as soon as possible. We cannot wait anymore. - Valentina Mestrovic, parent

To deal with the growing student population, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board has set up 16 portables.

"The infrastructure right now at John Young just isn't enough for how many kids there are," said parent Carolynn Landry. "There's been a phenomenal amount of new development south of us, and west, and no new school."



Landry said her three children, who all attend the school, often complain about their crowded classrooms and dwindling recreation space.



"They took out the baseball diamond to make more room for all 16 portables," said Gemma Landry, 9.

Valentina Mestrovic says her daughter's school bus is often late because the school is overcrowded. (Idil Mussa/CBC)

Buses running late

The overcrowding is making it difficult for some kids just to get to school. Although the school day is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m., on Friday morning busloads of children were still being dropped off minutes before 9:00 a.m.



"Even though it's not my daughter's fault that she's late for school every day, she feels responsible for that," said parent Valentina Mestrovic. "She feels she's missing out, and that effects her greatly. She's a kid who likes to follow the rules, [and] those rules are now broken and she doesn't know how to cope with it."

The area needs a new school, Mestrovic said.



"The new school needs to be built as soon as possible. We cannot wait anymore."

"We need a new school as soon as possible," Carolynn Landry agreed.

New subdivision