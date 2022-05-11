Sailing club powers through 4-year hydro outage

Deb McPhedran remembers exactly where she was when the lights went out at the Kanata Sailing Club — she and another sailor were gliding along the Ottawa River aboard one of the club's catamarans, heading for Lac Deschênes.

It was July 2, 2018, and the city was baking under a relentless heatwave. That afternoon, Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning .

"We had known there was a storm coming, but we had no idea it was going to arrive quite so quickly, and we had no idea how intense it was going to be," McPhedran recalled.

We need power at the club, we need light. - Deb McPhedran, vice-commodore, Kanata Sailing Club

A violent gust suddenly capsized the sailboat. As the wind pushed them toward the Quebec side of the Ottawa River, McPhedran lay atop the mast to prevent it from springing upright and becoming a lightning rod.

"Lightning's not a good thing when you're on the water," she explained.

Deb McPhedran is vice-commodore of the Kanata Sailing Club. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Help soon arrived (McPhedran, the sailing club's vice-commodore, insists she could have made it back to safety herself once the storm had passed), but once safely back on shore she noticed the storm had also toppled several trees, including one large pine that took down the hydro line supplying power to the sailing club and its neighbour, the Ottawa River Canoe Club.

Both clubs lease their waterfront properties from the City of Ottawa.

Hefty repair bill

That was nearly four years ago, and they've been without power since.

That's meant no lights in the clubhouse, no fridge or microwave to prepare meals, and with the electric pump out of commission, water now arrives in plastic jugs. Nor is there any electricity to recharge power tools needed for the constant upkeep of the property.

"Wi-Fi would be nice as well," McPhedran added.

A violent storm on July 2, 2018, toppled trees and knocked out hydro to the Kanata Sailing Club and its neighbour, the Ottawa River Canoe Club. 'That was the end of our power,' said Steve Harrington, the sailing club's harbourmaster. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The club, which currently has about 100 members, is not for profit and largely volunteer-run. A family membership costs $655 and allows qualified sailors full use of the club's fleet of Lasers, Bytes, catamarans and brand new RS Quests.

The initial estimate to restore power to the two clubs was around $70,000, but soon climbed to $84,400 when the cost of new hydro poles suddenly rose.

City covering half

Together with its neighbour, the Kanata Sailing Club submitted an application to the city's capital grants program for half the cost. The grant was approved, leaving each club with a bill of just over $21,000.

In February, the sailing club launched an online fundraising campaign to help cover the remainder, and has since raised about half, thanks in part to donations from relatives and suppliers.

That leaves a little more than $10,000 that still needs to be raised, nearly the cost of one of the club's newest 14-foot dinghies.

"That's a lot of money for a little volunteer club like this," said Steve Harrington, the Kanata Sailing Club's harbourmaster.

McPhedran, left, and Harrington, right, sort through equipment inside the clubhouse. When the sun sets, they'll have to rely on flashlights to find their way around. (Alistair Steele/CBC)

He explained that besides the poles, the necessary work includes a new transformer and panels, as well as disconnecting old lines. Light fixtures that were damaged when the power surged four years ago will have to be replaced, and the club is also hoping to make a few electrical upgrades.

"It would be like installing a brand new service at a cottage you're building somewhere that doesn't have one, so it's very expensive," Harrington said.

Solar power, flashlights

In the meantime, members will continue to make do with a couple solar-powered lamps and flashlights after the sun sets. (Next door, the canoe club has also been using a small solar setup and a pair of generators to keep the lights on, McPhedran said.)

However, the lack of power has curtailed some activities, particularly as the days grow shorter in late summer.

"There's still great sailing in September, the water's still warm, but the sun's setting by 6:30 or so, so you're not going to get off the water until sunset, and then it's totally dark down here, so it makes it much more difficult to deal with that," Harrington said.

Steve Harrington is harbourmaster of the Kanata Sailing Club. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

McPhedran said the club has been offered a loan to get power restored as soon as possible, but would rather not go into debt.

Ideally, she's hoping work can begin after the busy summer season, and the lights will be back on next spring.

"It will be best for the club, best for growing membership and making the majority of members comfortable," McPhedran said. "We need power at the club, we need light."