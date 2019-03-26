Kanata residents fuming over proposed gas station

Some Kanata residents are playing the environment card in an effort to stop a proposed gas station and strip mall in their neighbourhood.

Nearly 1,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the City of Ottawa to reject an application for a Shell station and convenience store, car wash and multi-unit commercial plaza near the intersection of Kanata Avenue and Terry Fox Drive.

Charles Brown, who's lived in the area for about eight years, said there are already three gas stations within about one kilometre, but at least they're in commercial areas.

This one would sit directly across Terry Fox Drive from the Carp River, including a pond and pathway that were part of the first phase of a recent restoration project.

The proposed gas station and commercial plaza would occupy the vacant lot at the centre of this image, directly across Terry Fox Drive from a pond connected to the nearby Carp River. (Google Maps)

"This gas station would be in a residential area and also across from a sensitive environmental area, so there is great concern in this community about that," Brown said.

The property in question is just over one hectare in area and is currently zoned for commercial use. The applicant is asking to reduce required setbacks at the front and side of the lot.

Brown believes that would minimize sightlines, creating a hazard for both motorists and pedestrians.

Charles Brown is against the proposed gas station because he worries about the environmental impact on the Carp River. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

My Hoac, who also lives nearby, also has concerns about the proposal.

"[I'm] concerned about the neighbourhood, for the health of the neighbours and for the children who play in the background, and all the smell of the gasoline," Hoac said.

The proposed development would back directly onto about a dozen homes on Ingersoll Crescent and Tillsonburg Street. Some residents, inlcuding Cynthia Zheng, are concerned about their property value.

"I think it's not safe for our community, and I'm also worried about the house price," said Zheng, who added she has no problem with the single-storey commercial building also being proposed.

Nearly 1,000 people have signed an online petition against a proposed gas station, car wash and multi-unit commercial plaza near the intersection of Kanata Avenue and Terry Fox Drive. 0:40

Traffic, noise studies completed

In a written statement, Shell Canada spokesperson Kristen Schmidt said the company works with local authorities and regulatory bodies to ensure their operations comply with industry standards and local guidelines.

We strive to be good neighbours in the areas where we operate. - Kristen Schmidt, Shell Canada

"For this potential retail site, we have been working closely with the municipal planning department to ensure we have the necessary permits," Schmidt said.

"Safety and care for people are fundamental to the way we do business. We strive to be good neighbours in the areas where we operate."

This diagram, submitted with the application on Feb. 4, shows the proposed gas station and car wash on the right, and the larger commercial plaza on the left. Terry fox Drive is at the bottom, and residential lots on Ingersoll Crescent are at the top.

The application, submitted to the city's planning department on Feb. 4, includes a traffic assessment, a noise study, a geotechnical study, a storm water management plan and a letter confirming lighting at the site "has been designed in accordance to city standards."

The city's planning committee is expected to consider the application on May 23.