Committee approves sponsorship deal to rename Kanata Recreation Complex

A popular west Ottawa recreation complex could soon be renamed thanks to a sponsorship deal with a local car dealership chain.

The community services committee voted unanimously Tuesday morning to approve a motion that would see the Tony Graham Automotive Group pay $1 million, plus HST, over a 10-year period for naming rights to the Kanata Recreation Complex .

The complex, located on Charlie Rogers Place, would be renamed the Tony Graham Automotive Group Recreation Complex - Kanata. The complex is also on the site of Walter Baker Park.

City staff recommended the name change in a report to committee, which would see $35,000 of the money from the deal used each year for two things:

Youth access to city fitness facilities during the summer across the city.

Capital and operating enhancements at the complex/Walter Baker Park site.

Area councillor Allan Hubley told the committee he has worked for "years" with Dan Chenier, the city's head of parks and recreation, on a sponsorship deal for the complex.

Hubley said a deal was "close" before the COVID-19 pandemic, but he's happy to get a deal done now that would be the "best way to get upgrades for our facilities" without using tax dollars.

The renaming would also help avoid long standing confusion between Walter Baker Park in Kanata and the Walter Baker Centre in Barrhaven, Hubley said.

Families often arrive in Kanata for a sporting event that is actually being held at the Barrhaven site, he told the committee, and vice versa.

The motion will now go to the full city council on April 12 for final approval.