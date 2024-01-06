1 person dead after fire at west Ottawa seniors' residence

One person has died after a fire at an Ottawa Community Housing seniors' residence in Kanata.

Emergency crews were called to the two-storey building on Penfield Drive just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, a spokesperson for Ottawa Fire Services said.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered smoke on the first floor of the two-storey building.

They rescued one person, performed CPR and were able to get a pulse back and the victim breathing again, according to the fire service.

Paramedics said they then took the man, who had severe burns and was in his 60s, to the hospital.

He died of his injuries.

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is now investigating with help from the fire and police services. The OFM typically investigates if a fire proves fatal.

Firefighters were able able to contain the fire to the unit where it started and residents were allowed back inside the building.