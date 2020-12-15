Skip to Main Content
2 people dead after Kanata house fire

Firefighters found two people in a burning western Ottawa home Monday night. They were later pronounced dead.

Firefighters called to garage fire on Hansen Avenue Monday night

It took Ottawa firefighters about 45 minutes to get a house fire on Hansen Avenue under control on Dec. 14, 2020. They found two bodies as they searched the home. (Ottawa Fire Services)

Firefighters found two people who were later pronounced dead in a burning western Ottawa home Monday night.

Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release they got a 911 call about a garage fire on Hansen Avenue, southwest of the area of Carling Avenue and March Road, at about 10:10 p.m.

Flames were coming from the home when firefighters arrived and the roof of the garage began collapsing.

Because of a burning staircase, firefighters said they used ladders to get up to the second floor and found two people who were unresponsive. They were later pronounced dead.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 11 p.m.

Ottawa police and the Ontario fire marshal's office are involved in the investigation.

More people have died in fires in 2020 in Ottawa than any year since amalgamation in 2001

