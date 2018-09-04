Skip to Main Content
Filling Marianne Wilkinson's shoes in Kanata North
ELECTION 2018

Filling Marianne Wilkinson's shoes in Kanata North

The departure of a longtime politician has opened up the seat in Kanata North for the first time in years.

5 candidates hoping to take control of this suburban ward

CBC News ·

The departure of a longtime politician has opened up the seat in Kanata North for the first time in years.

In March, Marianne Wilkinson — who won with 46 per cent of the vote in 2014 — announced she was calling it quits and wouldn't run again.

Five people have come forward to replace Wilkinson at the council table:

Candidates who did not provide a website when they registered do not have links to their campaigns.

Kanata North is one of the few suburban wards with a large employment centre, but residents are frustrated over the lack of transit options to get to work and around their local neighbourhoods. There are plans to have the LRT eventually run through the ward, but not until after 2031. 

Want to know more about the candidates?

So did we. 

CBC Ottawa created a questionnaire and sent it to each of the registered candidates to fill out.

You can read the responses below. Some candidates did not respond to the questionnaire.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us