Filling Marianne Wilkinson's shoes in Kanata North

The departure of a longtime politician has opened up the seat in Kanata North for the first time in years.

Join the conversation. Click on this link to become a member of the CBC Ottawa City Talk Facebook group.

In March, Marianne Wilkinson — who won with 46 per cent of the vote in 2014 — announced she was calling it quits and wouldn't run again.

Five people have come forward to replace Wilkinson at the council table:

Philip Bloedow

David Gourlay

Matt Muirhead , who came in second in 2014 with 33 per cent of the vote.

, who came in second in 2014 with 33 per cent of the vote. Lorne Neufeldt

Jenna Sudds

Candidates who did not provide a website when they registered do not have links to their campaigns.

Kanata North is one of the few suburban wards with a large employment centre, but residents are frustrated over the lack of transit options to get to work and around their local neighbourhoods. There are plans to have the LRT eventually run through the ward, but not until after 2031.

Want to know more about the candidates?

So did we.

CBC Ottawa created a questionnaire and sent it to each of the registered candidates to fill out.

You can read the responses below. Some candidates did not respond to the questionnaire.