Kanata North candidates face off in first live ward debate
With no incumbent for the first time since the ward was created in 2006, candidates will try to win over voters tonight in Kanata North.
Five candidates are running to replace Coun. Marianne Wilkinson
Long-time councillor Marianne Wilkinson announced her retirement in March, and five candidates have put their names on the ballot to replace her.
Transit improvement is expected to be a hot topic, as most candidates have identified it as their top priorities. The candidates have also identified value for taxes as a major issue.
The CBC's Laura Osman is at the debate tonight. Follow along here: