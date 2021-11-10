Former school board trustee Cathy Curry selected as Kanata North councillor

Former school board trustee Cathy Curry is the new city councillor for Kanata North.

In a rarely used process, council chose Curry as the new representative for the west-end ward with more than half of the votes in the first round —12 of the 23 councillors selected her.

The seat was left vacant by Jenna Sudds, now the Liberal MP for Kanata-Carleton.

Curry, a former trustee with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, will represent constituents for less than a year before a general municipal election takes place in October 2022.

Last month, the majority of council decided Kanata North's next councillor should be appointed, rather than elected. They felt a byelection held in January would come too late because big files — such as the 2022 budget — would be completed before Sudds's successor took over the seat.

A byelection would also have cost more than $550,000 due to COVID-19 restrictions, whereas the City of Ottawa spent just $7,278 on newspaper ads seeking applicants.

