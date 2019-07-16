3rd motorcyclist killed in Ottawa this month

A 55-year-old male motorcyclist was killed in a collision near the intersection of Moodie Drive and Carling Avenue Monday night, the third fatal motorcycle crash in July.

The crash involved one other vehicle and happened at about 8:50 p.m.

There have not been any arrests as part of the ongoing investigation, police said.

Roads in the area reopened around 1:40 a.m.

This fatal motorcycle crash comes less than a week after another motorcyclist was killed in Barrhaven and 9 days after a male motorcyclist in his 40s was killed on O'Toole Road in the rural east end.

On Monday, police identified the Barrhaven crash victim as 32-year-old Kevin Lepine-Charter of Ottawa.

His family said he was a father of two and a talented car wrapper — someone who works on customizing vehicle exteriors.