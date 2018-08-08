Kanata votes on 2nd levy to kill mosquitoes

Kanata North residents have begun voting on whether to keep paying extra on their property tax bills to ward off mosquitoes.

They're being asked if they're willing to pay an average annual levy of $16.85 until 2023 so a contractor can apply a biological larvicide, in a bid to reduce the warm-weather insects by 80 per cent.

That cost per household is slightly less than the $17.35 residents paid in the past four years, after voting for the original levy in 2016.

Former councillor Marianne Wilkinson pushed for that original four-year trial, from 2016 to 2019, as a way to deal with the biting insects, which were keeping people from using their backyards.

Neighbourhoods in Kanata North are surrounded by wetlands like Kizell and Beaver ponds and the South March Highlands forest.

The high water table and flat landscape mean there are 44 species of mosquito in the area, according to a report last fall by current councillor Jenna Sudds, who recommended another vote on whether to keep the mosquito program going.

Kanata North Coun. Jenna Sudds has recommended a second vote on whether to keep the mosquito levy going. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Voting lasts until late January

Part of the levy would also pay for a three-year research project at the University of Ottawa to look at whether the biological larvicide affects the area's tadpoles and frogs. The last research project found the mosquito treatment didn't affect other bugs.

Information packages have been showing up in mailboxes. Residents are asked to mail in their ballots or vote online by Jan. 22.

City council would still need to approve the special tax levy after the results come in, and the city would then award a contract to GDG Environment.

The company was selected in a tendering process last fall and is the same contractor that's been controlling the mosquitoes for the past four years.