Vandals torch monument to Kanata workers
Ottawa police say their investigation into the apparent torching of a monument to employees of pre-amalgamation Kanata has fizzled out.

Police investigation hits dead end

CBC News ·

Police opened the mischief investigation Aug. 1, after Coun. Marianne Wilkinson's office informed them vandals had attempted to burn the granite monument at the corner of Maritime Way and Canadian Shield Avenue, near Kanata Centrum.

A police spokesperson said Tuesday investigators have exhausted their leads.

In a Twitter thread, Wilkinson said the vandalism upset her.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson replied, calling it "very unfortunate that someone would do damage to this monument which is a tribute to Kanata public servants."

Wilkinson suggested the monument would be repaired, though it wasn't immediately clear what that will cost, or who will pay.

