Vandals torch monument to Kanata workers

Ottawa police say their investigation into the apparent torching of a monument to employees of pre-amalgamation Kanata has fizzled out.

Police opened the mischief investigation Aug. 1, after Coun. Marianne Wilkinson's office informed them vandals had attempted to burn the granite monument at the corner of Maritime Way and Canadian Shield Avenue, near Kanata Centrum.

Looks like someone tried to set this Kanata monument on fire. Monument is on Maritime Way in Kanata North - unsure if personnel are aware of this. <a href="https://twitter.com/karenmccrimmon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@karenmccrimmon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawacity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawacity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JimWatsonOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimWatsonOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/dItAmh9AX2">pic.twitter.com/dItAmh9AX2</a> —@Cristina_Lima28

A police spokesperson said Tuesday investigators have exhausted their leads.

In a Twitter thread, Wilkinson said the vandalism upset her.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson replied, calling it "very unfortunate that someone would do damage to this monument which is a tribute to Kanata public servants."

Wilkinson suggested the monument would be repaired, though it wasn't immediately clear what that will cost, or who will pay.