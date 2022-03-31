Police seek 2 suspects after screen vandalized at Kanata movie theatre

Police are looking for two suspects after a movie screen was vandalized at Landmark Cinemas in Kanata last week.

In a news release Thursday, Ottawa police said two men entered the theatre around 6:15 on March 25, damaged the screen and left undetected.

The damage is estimated at more than $12,000. Citing the ongoing investigation, Ottawa police are not offering further details about how the screen was damaged.

It's the second incident of this kind reported in Ottawa in the last month. Police said they have no evidence at this point linking the two incidents.

One suspect is described as a white man with medium build, with dark hair and eyebrows. He was wearing a white mask, black jacket with patches on the front and back, ripped blue jeans and beige and white running shoes.

The other is described as a Black man with medium build, around five feet ten inches tall, and wearing a black mask, blue hoodie, black coat and pants, and black and white Nike running shoes.

Earlier incident also costly

On March 11, Ottawa police got a call about two men who vandalized two movie screens at a theatre on Bank Street. Damage in that incident was estimated at between $10,000 and $20,000, according to police

One suspect in that incident is described as a white man who was wearing a light-coloured jacket, a hoodie, light-coloured training pants and white sneakers.

The other suspect in that earlier incident is also described as a white man who was dressed in a dark-coloured jacket with a white logo on the left side of the chest, a light-coloured hoodie, grey training pants and dark shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police.