City prepared to go to court to keep golf course in Kanata

The city is making it clear to the owners of a Kanata golf course that it will explore legal options to prevent the course's redevelopment into housing.

Residents living nearby were shocked when Clublink, owner of the Kanata Golf and Country Club, announced plans to redevelop the 50-year-old course that runs through the Beaverbrook and Kanata Lakes neighbourhoods.

In the city's view, an agreement signed in 1981 between the owner of the course and the former city of Kanata requires Clublink to try and find another owner willing to operate the course or give the course to the city.

Only if the city declined to operate the land as a golf course could Clublink redevelop it.

In an update posted online last week, Coun. Jenna Sudds said she is continuing the work to prevent this development.

The 18 holes that make up the 70-hectare Kanata Golf and Country Club snake in between homes in an established area of Kanata. (Google Maps)

Sudds said the city's lawyers haven't received any formal notice about redevelopment plans, but if those plans do come the city will go to court to enforce the original agreement.

CBC reached out to Clublink, but no one from the company was available for comment.