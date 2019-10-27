Kanata residents ready to come out swinging over golf course proposal

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a community meeting tonight to discuss the future of the Kanata Golf and Country Club, days after the city pushed back on a redevelopment proposal for the area.

On Friday, the city filed a court application to try and force golf course owner ClubLink to uphold a legal agreement made in 1981 by the former City of Kanata, according to Kanata North Coun. Jenna Sudds.

That agreement with Campeau Corp. promised to protect 40 per cent of the area for green space — the area occupied mostly by the golf course.

"[We've] asked for an expedited trial to have our case heard," said Sudds.

"We're asking that the court uphold the 40 percent agreement ... which indicates that they must maintain it as a golf course. And if they choose not to, they need to turn it over to the city at no cost," said Sudds.

ClubLink has said previously it does not view the past agreement as legally binding.

According to Sudds, the city's legal counsel has asked the court to set a hearing date on the matter by Dec. 13.

In their concept plan, Clublink and developers propose 38 hectares of homes on the 71-hectare golf course site. (kanatapossibilities.ca)

Redevelopment plans submitted

Earlier this month, ClubLink submitted plans to redevelop the 71-hectare course that weaves through Kanata, despite months of backlash from longtime neighbours.

Together with local developers Minto Communities and Richcraft Homes, ClubLink wants to turn half of the golf course into housing. They've said the redevelopment proposal puts the land to better use, given that fewer people are playing golf while the cost of operating courses continues to rise.

Barbara Ramsay, whose home backs onto the course, said she's happy to see the city is fighting back against the redevelopment proposal.

It's a huge, huge affront to the community​​​. - Barbara Ramsay

"The city is doing what it should be doing ... It should be acting to protect agreements that it has entered into on behalf of the community," said Ramsay, chair of the Kanata Greenspace Protection Coalition.

Ramsay said she's "hopeful" the courts will uphold the 1981 agreement and "push back" on ClubLink's redevelopment application.

"It's a huge, huge affront to the community, and to the quality of life that this community has developed around," said Ramsay.

Monday evening's community meeting will be held at the Brookstreet hotel from 7 to 9 p.m.