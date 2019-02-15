Driver charged in pedestrian's death

A 68-year-old man has been charged following a collision in Kanata Thursday that left a pedestrian dead.

The driver was southbound on Goulbourn Forced Road around 5 p.m. when his vehicle struck a 58-year-old man walking along the edge of the northbound lane near Kanata Rockeries Private. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver has been charged with failure to stop and criminal negligence causing death. He made his first court appearance Friday morning.