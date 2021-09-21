Jenna Sudds elected in Kanata–Carleton
Seat was left empty after departure of Liberal Karen McCrimmon
Liberal Jenna Sudds has been elected in the riding of Kanata–Carleton.
CBC projects Sudds, who took over the riding from Karen McCrimmon, will win in a tight race.
Sudds took leave from her job as the Ottawa city councillor for Kanata North to run federally.
In 2019, McCrimmon won with the smallest margin of any Ottawa riding. She also won for the Liberals in 2015.
Trying to turn the riding blue was Jennifer McAndrew, a local businesswoman and recipient of the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce and Ottawa Business Journal's Forty Under 40 award.
Also trying to take the seat were Melissa Coenraad for the NDP, Scott Miller for the People's Party, and the Greens' Dr. Jennifer Purdy.
The riding has a population of 110,960, according to the most recent census data. The region spans 795 square kilometres.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?