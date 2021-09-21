Jenna Sudds elected in Kanata–Carleton

Liberal Jenna Sudds has been elected in the riding of Kanata–Carleton.

CBC projects Sudds, who took over the riding from Karen McCrimmon, will win in a tight race.

Sudds took leave from her job as the Ottawa city councillor for Kanata North to run federally.

In 2019, McCrimmon won with the smallest margin of any Ottawa riding. She also won for the Liberals in 2015.

Trying to turn the riding blue was Jennifer McAndrew, a local businesswoman and recipient of the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce and Ottawa Business Journal's Forty Under 40 award.

Also trying to take the seat were Melissa Coenraad for the NDP, Scott Miller for the People's Party, and the Greens' Dr. Jennifer Purdy.

The riding has a population of 110,960, according to the most recent census data. The region spans 795 square kilometres.