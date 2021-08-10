Councillor replaces incumbent on Kanata–Carleton ballot

With Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon not running for re-election , Ottawa city Coun. Jenna Sudds will be the Liberal candidate for the riding.

Sudds was first elected to represent Kanata North in 2018, handling complicated files like ongoing court cases surrounding the Kanata Golf and Country Club.

McCrimmon, the first woman to lead a Canadian Forces flying squadron, initially won the then-newly created riding in 2015, defeating Conservative Walter Pamic. In 2019, she won by 4,385 votes, the smallest margin of any Ottawa riding.

In her letter to constituents, McCrimmon cited health challenges as why she wouldn't run again.

The Conservative Party's pick is Jennifer McAndrew , who owns a business based in Carp with her husband. She was also a recipient of the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce and Ottawa Business Journal's Forty Under 40 award.

The NDP is running Melissa Coenraad, a medical lab worker, for the second time. In 2019, she finished a distant third behind the Conservative and Liberal candidates with just 12.5 per cent of the vote.

Scott Miller will again run for the People's Party of Canada. Likewise, Dr. Jennifer Purdy, a family physician, veteran and small farm owner, is running for the Greens after a run in 2019. She is also the member of the party's shadow cabinet handling the health portfolio.

Kanata–Carleton in 2019