Liberal Karen McCrimmon tops in Kanata–Carleton
Liberal Karen McCrimmon tops in Kanata–Carleton

Voters in Kanata–Carleton have re-elected Liberal Karen McCrimmon, CBC News projects.

McCrimmon holds onto seat in tough race

Karen McCrimmon stands in the House of Commons during question period in Ottawa on Friday, November 18, 2016. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

At 12:09 a.m. Tuesday, with 168 out of 208 votes counted, McCrimmon held onto Kanata–Carleton with 43.4 per cent of the vote or 17,935 votes. 

McCrimmon beat out Conservative candidate Justina McCaffrey, who received 14,722 votes or 35.6 per cent. 

McCrimmon, the first woman to lead a Canadian Forces flying squadron, was elected as the first representative of this new riding in 2015

The 2019 field included the NDP's Melissa Coenraad, a medical lab worker and union president; well-known wedding dress designer McCaffrey for the Conservatives; tech worker and self-described roller coaster enthusiast Scott Miller of the People's Party; and Green Party candidate Jennifer Purdy, a family doctor and another military veteran.

Kanata–Carleton in 2015

