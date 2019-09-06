Women-dominated ballot in Kanata–Carleton

There's medical and military experience aplenty on the ballot for this west-Ottawa riding.

Liberal Karen McCrimmon, the first woman to lead a Canadian Forces flying squadron, was elected as the first representative of this new riding in 2015 by about 7,500 votes over the Conservative candidate.

Back then, she faced an otherwise all-male ballot. So far, four of the five names on it this time are women.

Only Ottawa Centre has a similar ratio.

The field includes the NDP's Melissa Coenraad, a medical lab worker and union president; well-known wedding dress designer Justina McCaffrey for the Conservatives; tech worker and self-described roller coaster enthusiast Scott Miller of the People's Party; and Green Party candidate Jennifer Purdy, a family doctor and another military veteran.

Kanata–Carleton in 2015

