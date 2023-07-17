Healthcare among top concerns for Kanata-Carleton byelection candidates

Six candidates are vying for the vacant MPP seat in Kanata-Carleton, campaigning on promises to improve healthcare, education, and protection over the city's greenspace.

In March, Merrilee Fullerton abruptly resigned both her seat and her post as minister of children, community and social services just nine months after being re-elected. Fullerton won with more than 43 per cent of the vote in 2022.

In an unexpected return to politics, Karen McCrimmon, candidate for the Ontario Liberal Party, is hoping to replace the previous Progressive Conservative MPP.

Karen McCrimmon is the Ontario Liberal Party candidate for the Kanata-Carleton byelection. (Submitted by Karen McCrimmon)

The former two-term MP did not seek re-election in 2021, she said, due to minor health issues and other family matters. McCrimmon is running again, this time provincially, with a goal to improve the lack of family doctors in the province.

"That's what I'm hearing door after door after door."

"We don't pay our family doctors well and we're asking them to work in pretty, I think, soul-destroying conditions when they cannot give people the kind of care they deserve," McCrimmon said.

Sean Webster, however, is looking to keep the Progressive Conservatives in that seat, pivoting from his business career to full-time politics.

"I want to be a local champion for jobs, infrastructure, and healthcare," Webster said.

As for healthcare, Webster cited provincial funding just recently allocated by the Ford government as something that will improve ER wait times, and pediatric care in the coming years.

"Earlier this week the premier and the Health Minister were in Ottawa and they announced an additional $330 million in pediatric care funding yearly for the next five years," Webster said "And $44 million to support ERs including at Queensway Carleton."

Sean Webster is running for the Progressive Conservatives in the Kanata-Carleton byelection. (Submitted by Ontario PC Party)

"So, that's the kind of government that I want to be engaged with and that's why I'm running for the PC party."

Earlier this month, the PC candidate received some backlash for skipping the online debate that featured McCrimmon, the NDP's Melissa Coenraad and the Green Party's Steven Warren.



Webster said his priority was door knocking and connecting with voters.

"Actually go out there and knock doors and meet people and connect with them, and hear from them directly rather than like the last three years we've been sitting on a lot of zoom calls."

Advanced voting for the byelection closed on July 21, with preliminary figures indicating that 6,664 voters in Kanata-Carleton cast a ballot. In comparison, 8,027 voters in Kanata-Carleton took advantage of advanced voting in the 2022 election.

Melissa Coenraad, the NDP candidate , said she has "knocked on every door in this riding once, and we are circling back for a second time."

As a parent and medical lab technician, Coenraad said her top concerns are – like other candidates – healthcare and education. She says the issues are personal.

Melissa Coenraad is the NDP candidate for the Kanata-Carleton byelection. (Submitted by Ontario NDP)



"I'm really just watching as this government constructively dismantles my place of employment in healthcare and our healthcare system within Ontario."



"And as a mom, I'm really just watching as the supports in our classrooms are less and less and less and our kids – some – are falling behind." "I'm really just watching as this government constructively dismantles my place of employment in healthcare and our healthcare system within Ontario.""And as a mom, I'm really just watching as the supports in our classrooms are less and less and less and our kids – some – are falling behind."

If elected, Coenraad said she wants to be an easily accessible MPP.



"My door will be opened, I will be available to you. And that's something that's definitely been lacking," Coenraad said.



First time MPP candidate and third year political science student at the University of Ottawa,

Steven Warren, the Green Party candidate, is a third-year political science student at the University of Ottawa running in his first race. He said he is willing to drop some of his education responsibilities to serve the community if elected.

"I will always put the interest of Kanata-Carleton residents before my education," Warren said "If that means I have to take part time studies, I am absolutely more than prepared to do that because Kanata-Carlton must come first."

The Green Party candidate doesn't have what he called a 'fancy resume' or a background in politics. He said he has shared life experience with other residents in his riding.

Steven Warren is the Ontario Green Party candidate for the Kanata-Carleton byelection. (Submitted by the Green Party of Ontario)

"I am the son of two amazing working class parents who understand that we need to see real change for the people of Kanata-Carleton."

The 19-year-old is focused on environmental concerns, and fighting climate change.

"I want to protect our green space and we need to ensure that we protect all of our green lands, our wetlands, our farmland, because these are vital in the fight against climate change," Warren said.

Also running for the first time is independent candidate Josh Rachlis .



"I like the idea of being independent because I sort of can see the benefits and downsides of all the parties."



In watching the online debate earlier this month, Rachlis said he heard all the same concerns he shares for the riding and province as a whole such as the environment, education and healthcare – but he said he didn't hear any real solutions.

Josh Rachlis is an Independent candidate for MPP of Kanata-Carleton. (Submitted by Josh Rachlis)



"I think what I can bring is just sort of looking at things, just I always look for sort of unique solutions, maybe things people haven't mentioned or haven't looked at," Rachlis said. "I think what I can bring is just sort of looking at things, just I always look for sort of unique solutions, maybe things people haven't mentioned or haven't looked at," Rachlis said.