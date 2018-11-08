Kids on school bus exposed to unknown substance

Some of the 40 kids on a school bus south of downtown Ottawa got sick because of an unknown substance Thursday morning.

Fifteen of the children age six to 12 are being taken to hospital for precautionary reasons, paramedics said.

The other children are in class at école Lamoureux nearby, according to the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE), eastern Ontario's French Catholic school board.

The board said all parents have been contacted.

Coughing, vomiting

Emergency crews were called to the bus on Kaladar Avenue at about 9:40 a.m.

The children were coughing, vomiting and feeling nauseous, according to paramedics.

Hazmat teams from Ottawa Fire Services are on the scene.

Police have closed Kaladar Avenue from Brookfield Road to Dartmouth Avenue.