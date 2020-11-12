Skip to Main Content
Armed and dangerous person believed to be south of Kaladar, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating an armed and dangerous person in a rural part of eastern Ontario.

People asked to stay inside in area northwest of Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are asking people to get and stay inside south of Kaladar, Ont., as they investigate what they say is an armed, dangerous person. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

People south of Kaladar, Ont. — specifically the area around Highway 41 between Delyea and Otter Creek roads — are asked to stay inside.

OPP tweeted at 7:20 a.m. ET there was a large police presence in the area and asked people to stay away, specifically hunters.

Kaladar is just over 100 kilometres northwest of Kingston, Ont., and 150 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

