Armed and dangerous person believed to be south of Kaladar, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating an armed and dangerous person in a rural part of eastern Ontario.

People south of Kaladar, Ont. — specifically the area around Highway 41 between Delyea and Otter Creek roads — are asked to stay inside.

OPP tweeted at 7:20 a.m. ET there was a large police presence in the area and asked people to stay away, specifically hunters.

Kaladar is just over 100 kilometres northwest of Kingston, Ont., and 150 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.