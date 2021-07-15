Tornado warning ends for Kaladar area
Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for the Kaladar, Ont., area.
Warning issued earlier Thursday for Kaladar, Bannockburn and Bon Echo Park
Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for the Kaladar, Ont., area.
At about 5:30 p.m., the agency said people in or near the area of Kaladar, Bannockburn and Bon Echo Park should watch out for adverse weather and take extra safety precautions.
About 30 minutes later, Environment Canada ended the warning.
Meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm in the area, which can possibly produce damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall, according to Environment Canada.
Kaladar is located about 90 kilometres northwest of Kingston, Ont.
Earlier Thursday, a tornado caused "catastrophic" damage after it tore through Barrie, Ont., leaving several people injured and homes seriously damaged.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?