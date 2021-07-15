Tornado warning ends for Kaladar area

Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for the Kaladar, Ont., area.

At about 5:30 p.m., the agency said people in or near the area of Kaladar, Bannockburn and Bon Echo Park should watch out for adverse weather and take extra safety precautions.

About 30 minutes later, Environment Canada ended the warning.

Meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm in the area, which can possibly produce damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall, according to Environment Canada.

Kaladar is located about 90 kilometres northwest of Kingston, Ont.

Earlier Thursday, a tornado caused "catastrophic" damage after it tore through Barrie, Ont., leaving several people injured and homes seriously damaged.