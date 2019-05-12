Meet Canada's top K-pop cover bands
11 bands from across Canada competed in Ottawa this past weekend
Canada's top K-pop cover artists landed in Ottawa this past weekend to compete for a chance to go international.
Recognized for its smiling and photogenic youngsters, perfectly choreographed dance routines, and undeniably catchy tunes, the South Korean music style has taken the world by storm.
Five bands from Ottawa, plus six others from across Canada, competed Saturday night at the K-Pop Cover Dance Festival for a chance to visit the country and compete in the world K-pop competitions.
To the delight of fans, members from the Korean band Snuper were the judges.
Bibimbappers and Unit One, both local bands, scored second and third place, respectively.
First place went to Toronto's Daam, who now get to compete at the finals in Seoul sometime this fall.
"My team members are crying. We're ecstatic with joy," said YJ Lee, a member of Daam. "K-pop is slowly growing and taking over the world.... In each city and each place there is always K-pop community ... we're very lucky to have that."
Want to meet Canada's rising K-pop stars? Here are some photos from Saturday night's competition.
With files from Christine Maki