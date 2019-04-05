TV star Justin Hartley dazzles fans near Ottawa

He was Victor Newman's son, Adam, in the TV soap opera The Young and the Restless, and has been baring his chiselled chest as "the Manny" in the TV drama This Is Us.

Recently, American actor Justin Hartley has been spotted in the Ottawa area, working on a new movie called The Exchange.

The film crew is shooting in Almonte, Ont., Carleton Place, Ont., and the east Ottawa suburb of Blackburn Hamlet.

Locals have been buzzing with the news.

justin hartley is in ottawa filming a movie and i feel like i’m gonna have a stroke —@flickerontour

Justin Hartley is just causally in Ottawa @ the sens game ... okay. —@BlackGradients

For everyone freaking out about <a href="https://twitter.com/justinhartley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@justinhartley</a> being in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a>. He is filming a movie & Smyth Casting is looking for extras. Email smythbooking@gmail.com with details in photo below. Good luck! 😊 <a href="https://t.co/YaBAUbokFY">pic.twitter.com/YaBAUbokFY</a> —@KatherineDines

Melanie Cassidy hung around at The Grand Hotel in Carleton Place for an entire day, hoping to catch a glimpse of the "heartthrob."

Just scrumptious. He's just such a sweet, sweet actor. - Melanie Cassidy, fan

Turns out, it was a crew shooting an entirely different film.

"I've heard that he will be more in Almonte next week, definitely filming there. I don't know the schedule — I wish I did. I would take the week off work and camp out in Almonte, guaranteed," Cassidy said.

"Just scrumptious. He's just such a sweet, sweet actor."

Actor Justin Hartley poses for photographers on the 86th floor observation deck at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/The Associated Press)

Realtor Frances Ebbrell also runs a film and production house in Carleton Place.

"With the exchange rate, it's cheaper to shoot up here. I actually just got back from L.A., and we're trying to bring more business up here. It is cheaper ... so we've become a real draw for the American movie industry."

"I think it's just the quaint look of it," said Downtown Carleton Place BIA employee Kate Murray. "I also think that a lot of movie people ... probably get a little bit more return on doing things in small towns."