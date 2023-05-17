Justice 'wasn't served,' says family of man killed in 2021 robbery

The parents of a young man who was stabbed to death in 2021 are not happy that the two killers, initially charged with second-degree murder, were able to plead guilty to lesser charges.

On Tuesday, Ottawa men Erick Silva-Stone and Nicholas Cox were convicted of manslaughter in Superior Court and sentenced to 10 and 12 years imprisonment, respectively, for killing 25-year-old Christopher Avery Houghton.

After the proceedings, Houghton's mother, Karen Sibbald, told CBC she doesn't understand why Silva-Stone and Cox were allowed to plead down.

"I'm not going to pretend that I agreed, at any point, to this idea of having some kind of a negotiated settlement for manslaughter when it was very clearly a well planned-out killing during the middle of a robbery," she said outside the courthouse.

"I truly do not feel that Avery's case was heard."

A 'highly empathetic' young man

Inside the courtroom, Houghton's friends and family read statements about how his killing affected them.

They said he had complex medical problems and underwent surgery at a young age. Along with ADHD, he developed a digestive condition that made him wake up each day with nausea and intestinal pain.

"Avery grew to be a highly empathetic and kind young man," his mother said in her statement. "He was, pretty literally, the family peacemaker."

Houghton's mother Karen Sibbald, left, stands next to her sister, Julie Sibbald, outside the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

His discovery of cannabis, which he said alleviated his symptoms, led him to study its genetics.

"He and I may have clashed on his use," Sibbald told court. "But I could never dispute the fact that it relieved his nausea and allowed him to eat enough to sustain himself."

Outside the courthouse, she compared her son to the character of Sheldon Cooper from the sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

"He was also a genius," she said. "He was so damn bright."

Drug deal becomes a robbery

According to the agreed statement of facts in the case, Houghton and Cox were introduced by a mutual acquaintance to conduct a drug deal.

Houghton was going to sell Cox two pounds of cannabis for roughly $1,500. Over text messages, they agreed to meet in Houghton's basement apartment in Nepean.

In the early morning hours of July 22, 2021, Cox, who was 19, and Silva-Stone, who was 20, drove to Sherry Lane with their girlfriends and a mutual friend.

Cox and Silva-Stone ultimately conspired to rob Houghton of his cannabis. Cox had brought an empty firearm and pulled it on Houghton.

Houghton resisted, and brandished a folding knife in an ensuing struggle, according to the statement of facts.

Cox hit him several times with the empty handgun, inflicting several blunt impact injuries, including a skull fracture.

But it was the stab wounds that killed Houghton. Cox and Silva-Stone were too impaired by alcohol and narcotics to remember who did what, court heard — Silva-Stone recalled only that he stabbed Houghton at least once in the leg.

Houghton was an empathetic and highly intelligent person, his family said. (Submitted)

"An autopsy identified Houghton's cause of death as multiple stab wounds to the abdomen with significant internal bleeding," assistant Crown attorney Michael Purcell told court.

Cox and Silva-Stone fled with the cannabis, leaving Houghton, mortally injured, to call 911. He managed to tell the operator he'd been stabbed, then fell silent.

His neighbour heard the commotion and found Houghton lying motionless on the floor. He was declared dead when police arrived.

Sibbald took issue with the agreed statement of facts, saying it's "not proved in court and it was very, very bare-boned."

'To know him was to love him'

While reading her victim impact statement, Sibbald angled the podium to face Silva-Stone and Cox directly.

"I am bewildered as to how mere words can capture the depth and intensity of any impacts that I am permitted to submit here," she said.

"How do I describe the loss of my youngest child, who was really just beginning his adult life? The loss of his love and support? The loss of the joy and life-affirming experiences we were supposed to share?"

Other loved ones described Houghton as kind, someone who went the extra mile and was quick to smile, and with a proclivity for dumb jokes.

Police tape marks the crime scene on Sherry Lane in July 2021. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

"To know him was to love him," his father, Craig Houghton, told CBC outside the courthouse.

Like Sibbald, he was angered by the lesser pleas.

"What was done to my son was not manslaughter," he said. "And justice, frankly, wasn't served."

Sentencing details

The Crown and defence jointly agreed on the 10- and 12-year sentences, which Justice Narissa Somji found acceptable.

Somji told court that by pleading guilty, Cox and Silva-Stone had spared Houghton's family the burden of a trial. She also noted their young age, as well as Silva-Stone's lack of a criminal record and his steps to quit drugs and complete high school.

Cox has previously been convicted of assault and robbery.

With credit for the time they've already spend in custody, Cox was effectively sentenced to a little over nine more years, and Silva-Stone approximately eight more years.

Both men were ordered to submit DNA and and banned from possessing firearms — Cox for life.

Cox was represented by defence lawyer Neil Weinstein, and Silva-Stone was represented by Michael Johnston.

Killers apologize in court

As the impact statements of Houghton's relatives and friends were read, Cox and Silva-Stone mostly kept their heads down.

Afterward, both read their own statements.

"I cry every day," Silva-Stone said. "I truly am so sorry for your loss. Every day I regret my role in this tragedy."

Cox, meanwhile, said he has taken responsibility for his actions, which were fuelled by greed and drug addiction. He hopes Houghton's loved ones can take comfort in the fact that he will one day have to stand before God, he said.

Outside court on a break in the proceedings, Cox's parents said he struggled to get the help he needed and wanted after overdosing several times.

"Drugs took lives but it destroyed the families. It is a cancer that infiltrates each family," said his mother, Luiza Karpulyte.

"I know justice should be served," said his father, Ronald Cox. "I'm grateful that my son is taking responsibility and ownership, and I only hope that the judge sees that there's no point in more pain and suffering, and I hope the system serves him well."

Supporters of Silva-Stone declined to comment Tuesday.

For Sibbald, the words spoken in court by the two convicted men changed nothing.

"This is my youngest child who has gone from my life," she said.

"I will never have him at my dinner table again. I will never put out a Christmas stocking for him again."