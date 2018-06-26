Skip to Main Content
New

Original 'Jurassic Park' set local researcher on palaeobiologal path

For one local researcher, the first instalment of the franchise where dinosaurs come to life was an inspiration for a life-long career.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old franchise's science doesn't hold up, says Jordan Mallon

CBC News ·
Canadian Museum of Nature palaeontologist Jordan Mallon with the skull of the horned dinosaur Spiclypeus shipporum. (Martin Lipman/Canadian Museum of Nature)

The latest Jurassic Park movie roared into theatres this past weekend.

For one local researcher, the franchise where dinosaurs come to life (and humans believe this time they will actually stay in their cages) was an inspiration for a life-long career.

Jordan Mallon, a palaeobiologist at the Canadian Museum of Nature, said he distinctly remembers the moment the Tyrannosaurus rex made her first appearance in the original film, released June 9, 1993.  

"I remember at that point spilling my popcorn just because I was terrified as any 11-year-old would be," he told Stu Mills on CBC's All In A Day on Monday.

It's still pretty scary. (Universal Pictures/Getty Images)

Has seen original 50 times

Mallon said kids have always been fascinated by dinosaurs and he just never grew out of it.  

"I never grew up," he said.

He estimates he has seen the original Jurassic Park movie 50 times.

He said it shows some of the work he does, but obviously takes a creative license and skips some of the more tedious elements of the job.

"I am sure there are scenes that didn't make into the movie, like Allan Grant responding to his emails," he joked.

Mallon said sadly, the basic premise of the movie doesn't really hold up to scientific scrutiny  

"We will probably never clone a dinosaur. There is just no DNA," he said.

"DNA breaks down pretty quickly."

He told Mills if it was possible he would want to bring back the tyrannosaurus just to be able to see it, along with the Spiclypeus shipporum, a dinosaur he helped discover and name

Jordan Mallon is a research scientist who heads up the Palaeobiology section at the Canadian Museum of Nature. 9:40

With files from CBC's All In A Day

