Ottawa band up for a Juno, but not for its music
Jack Pine and The Fire and artist Emil Mateja up for best album artwork
An Ottawa band and artist are on the ballot for Sunday evening's Juno Awards in London, Ont., for the artwork on its latest album.
Jack Pine and The Fire is nominated for best album artwork for its second album Left To Our Own Devices.
Frontman Gareth Auden-Hole said he was excited when he was initially invited to a nominee press conference, then had a small moment of disappointment when he found out it wasn't for his music.
"I felt maybe I would be less excited about the art nomination, but now I feel the opposite. I feel almost more proud," he said on CBC Radio's All In A Day.
He said he was working with Ottawa artist Emil Mateja through the process so he feels he has a part in the success
Mateja said they exchanged dozens of emails and messages back and forth to get an image they were happy with.
The artwork features a cabin in the woods that's being consumed by a raging fire, with a silhouette of a man standing in the doorway.
When you pull the vinyl out of its sleeve there is a crow with a match in its beak.
Mateja said he got all of the lyrics from the album and listened to it as he put together the artwork.
"I picked out little phrases and lines and then went from there," he said.
When he talked to Auden-Hole, they came up with this approach.
"I incorporate a lot of nature in my work, when he approached me with this concept I was happy," said Mateja.
He said he also likes using crows in his artwork and it made sense to make one the arsonist.
Auden-Hole said the concept also fit with the title of the album.
"The idea in mind with that title was that left to our own devices we might screw everything up and burn the whole world down."
The other nominees are Arkells, Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire, Rhye and Joshua Van Tassel.
