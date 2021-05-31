Musicians remember local venues that shaped their careers: The 2010s

When Kaia Kater was a child, her mother used to sneak her into the Wakefield's Black Sheep Inn to see shows.

"I just really wanted to see these artists play, and it was really exciting because it was this evening sort of vibe on Saturday nights," she said. "And it was just the space that as a kid, I feel like I never accessed."

Kater, nominated for contemporary roots album of the year at the 2019 Junos, said when the time came for her to get up on that stage herself, she could hardly believe it.

"Getting to play on that stage just felt so incredible to me," she said. "Like I was just waiting for someone to be like, 'Oh, just kidding.'"

With its dark curtains covering the windows behind the stage, blocking the view of the Gatineau River and rolling hills beyond, the room has a cavernous feeling, especially after coming in from outside on a warm summer's day.

"It has a sense of place," she said. "Like when you're there, you know that you're at the Sheep and it's memorable."

Kaia Kater, nominated in 2019 for contemporary roots album of the year, said when she finally got a chance to perform at Wakefield's Black Sheep Inn, she almost didn't believe it was happening. (CBC Music)

Stretch Orchestra's Jesse Stewart said playing at the Record Centre means playing elbow to elbow with your bandmates — and everyone else.

The Wellington Street venue is, as its name suggests, primarily a record store, so when 30 or more people file in, it's so packed the musicians have to perform crammed into a tight space at the front. But no one seems to mind.

"John Thompson is the owner. I don't know how many years he's been doing concerts, but he has put on literally hundreds of concerts in the store," Stewart said.

Stewart, who won the 2012 Juno for best instrumental album with Stretch Orchestra, said Thompson has created a community around the store, which helps support the local music scene.

"I've enjoyed it musically, but also enjoy ... the kind of social community dimensions of it as well," he said. "I wouldn't change it.... I love it."

