Eastern Ontario hockey league wants its players back on the ice

Officials with the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) say being left out of Ontario's accelerated return-to-play plan is hurting its players.

Last week, Ontario announced it would be accelerating its return-to-play plan for professional and elite amateur leagues as it loosens COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, as long as leagues follow provincial guidelines.

The plan applies to 18 leagues across six sports, including the Canadian Football League, the Ontario Hockey League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the National Basketball Association.

In a release, the province said the accelerated plan comes in advance of broader return-to-play guidelines for amateur and recreational sports, which will be allowed to "resume in incremental steps throughout summer."

However, officials with the CCHL, the junior hockey league that operates in Eastern Ontario, said the decision to exclude them from the accelerated plan — and therefore prevent them holding full-contact practices and starting league play in August — doesn't make sense.

"It was shock more than anything else," said Terry Nichols, general manager for the Kemptville 73's. "We feel strongly that we're every bit as elite as many of the programs that were picked."

League commissioner Kevin Abrams said he's been in touch with the province, and while he understands their position, he feels the CCHL should have been allowed to return to play too.

"We have players that are drafted to the National Hockey League. We had the starting goalie on Team Canada at the world junior [hockey championship]," Abrams said.

Brockville Braves forward Ryan Gillespie is likely to be chosen in this year's NHL draft — something CCHL officials say isn't uncommon. (Robert Lefebvre/Icelevel.com)

Other leagues 'best positioned' to operate safely

In a statement, a spokesperson for the province said that since "professional and elite amateur sport leagues" can best operate under strict health and safety requirements, they're the ones that are "best positioned to follow the strict protocols that will be required."

"We want to make sure that all of our athletes can return to play when it is safe to do so," read the statement.

However, the CCHL says they had no COVID-19 cases while they operated last summer.

Dustin Traylen, general manager of the Brockville Braves, said keeping kids off the ice has not only had an impact on their mental health, but has also hurt the league.

"The last two years, [there have been] missed opportunities for players, and it's been very difficult in the recruiting. It's just all compounded into a very, very messy situation," Traylen said.

Jason York, owner of the Kemptville 73's and an analyst for Sportsnet, said his worry extends beyond hockey to athletes across Ontario who can't play their sports right now.

"There's a lot of kids that are facing a ton of questions, and it's 'What are we going to do next with our lives?'" York said.

As of right now, the CCHL's official training camps launch Sept. 1, with the regular season beginning just a few weeks after that.