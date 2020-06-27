4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ottawa: OPH

Four more people are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, according to Ottawa Public Health.

In total, 2,079 cases have been confirmed in the city since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,770 people — or roughly 85 per cent of all cases — are considered recovered.

Public health officials also reported no new deaths on Saturday. The city's death toll remains at 263, while there are 46 confirmed active cases of the respiratory illness in the city.

Two people remain hospitalized with the virus, while six outbreaks continue at city institutions like long-term care facilities. Only one person is in intensive care.

In western Quebec, there have been 581 confirmed cases of the virus and 33 deaths reported as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

Ontario reports 160 new cases

Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and said they had processed a record high of 33,492 tests on Friday.

The province reported eight new deaths, bringing the total of number of people in Ontario who have died to 2,652.

A CBC News count based on data provided directly by public health units, however, puts the death toll at 2,701.