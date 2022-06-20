Belleville, Mallorytown storm damage was from downbursts, researchers say

A team of researchers confirms some of last week's storm damage in eastern Ontario was from violent vertical blasts of wind known as downbursts.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project said in a blog post Monday that winds peaked around 115 km/h Thursday afternoon in Belleville, Ont., Front of Yonge Township's Mallorytown and Tyendinaga Township's Shannonville.

"Damage was thankfully limited — mostly tree damage was reported and perhaps some damage from the large hail that fell in a few locations," it wrote.

"[There were] no reports of injuries."

That storm came with local tornado watches and warnings. It was less than a month after a fatal derecho windstorm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people across parts of Ontario and Quebec May 21.

Strong winds then knocked out power again Saturday in some places.

Researchers say climate change is leading to more extreme winds.

Western's researchers didn't have an update on Carleton Place, Ont., which they said Friday may have had a tornado.