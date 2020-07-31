July 2020 is 2nd hottest on record for Ottawa

This July in Ottawa was almost hot enough to break a 99-year record for the warmest July since record keeping began.

The average temperature for the city in July was 24.4 C, making it the second-hottest July since 1883. The hottest July was recorded in 1921 when the average temperature was 25 C, said Environment Canada.

Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist for Environment Canada, said Ottawa experienced three heat waves this past month where days got hot and temperatures didn't cool down much in the evening.

"I think the big story for July has been the heat waves," he said. "It really made July feel like it was the hottest."

The average daytime high in Ottawa this past month was 30.3 C, compared to 31.4 C in 1921. Normally, average daytime highs in Ottawa in July are around 26.6 C. The normal overall temperature is typically around 21.2 C.

"So we are certainly well above normal," said Cheng.

August looks to be slightly hotter than normal as well but nowhere near as hot as July, he said.

"Looking into August, at least for the first little bit, it will start off still above seasonal but very quickly return to seasonal norms," he said.

"It won't be as exceptional as what we've been through in July."