4 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday: OPH

Another four people have contracted COVID-19, according to Ottawa Public Health's Sunday report.

In total, 2,110 cases have been confirmed in the city since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,800 people — or roughly 85 per cent of all cases — are considered recovered.

Public health officials also reported no new deaths Sunday, extending a streak that's now more than one week long.

There are 47 confirmed active cases of the virus in the city, while two outbreaks continue at city institutions like long-term care facilities.

Three people remain hospitalized, with one person in intensive care.

In western Quebec, there have been 598 confirmed cases of the virus and 33 deaths reported as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

Ontario reports 138 new cases

Ontario reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 across the province Sunday, marking the sixth straight day the tally is below 200.

The province's health ministry also reported two more deaths, bringing the official total of people dead from COVID-19 to 2,689.

A CBC News count based on data provided directly by public health units, however, puts the number of dead at 2,733.