Ottawa goes week without reporting a single COVID-19 death

It's now been more than one week since Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has reported a death associated with COVID-19.

OPH announced two new cases of COVID-19 in its Saturday update, but no new deaths. The last time local health officials confirmed a death was June 26.

It's the first time the city has gone seven consecutive days without OPH reporting someone had died from COVID-19 since the first death was announced March 25.

In June, the city came tantalizingly close to this accomplishment: two deaths were reported June 16, and it wasn't until June 23 that the death toll rose again, a six-day span.

3 cases in Kingston area

As of Saturday, Ottawa's death toll rests at 263 people, with the number of cases at 2,106. Approximately 85 per cent of those cases are considered recovered, and there are still 46 active cases.

Three people remain hospitalized with the virus and two outbreaks continue at city institutions like long-term care facilities. Only one person is in intensive care.

In western Quebec, there have been 596 confirmed cases of the virus and 33 deaths reported as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

In the Kingston, Ont., area, three more cases were recorded Saturday, bringing the region's total to 105.