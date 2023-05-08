Julie Payette elementary school in Ottawa to be renamed

Ottawa's école élémentaire publique Julie-Payette will be known as école élémentaire publique Grande-Ourse starting next school year, the board announced Monday.

The French public school board Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO) named a west Ottawa school after Payette in 2017, when the former astronaut was named governor general.

In 2021, when an outside review found Payette and her secretary presided over a toxic work environment at Rideau Hall, she resigned and the board said it would consider a name change.

That change was announced in June of that year when two-thirds of parents and staff indicated in a survey they were in favour of it.

The board said at that time her alleged actions clashed with the board's values.

In its Monday news release, CEPEO said in French it formed a working group to come up with a new name, and it consulted the school community in March.

The school's new name translates to Ursa Major, the bear constellation that holds the Big Dipper.

Among the reasons given for the choice are its nods to stars as a symbol of success, to the child-care centre at the school being named after shooting stars and for the bear's role in Anishinābe teachings as a healer and protector.

The Durham District School Board east of Toronto has also publicly considered changing the name of a school named after Payette. Trustees there voted last year in favour of keeping her name on a school in Whitby, writing in a letter to parents it wanted to mark her other achievements.