CBC Ottawa wins CAJ award for sexual abuse investigation

A CBC Ottawa investigation into three teachers at one Ottawa high school who abused students over the course of three decades has won a prestigious national journalism award.

Reporter Julie Ireton's November 2019 feature No More Secrets received the Canadian Association of Journalists award for best open broadcast feature at a gala Saturday night in Winnipeg.

In her piece, former Bell High School students who were abused by three teachers — Bob Clarke, Don Greenham and Tim Stanutz — came forward and shared their stories for the first time.

In 2016, all three men were charged within weeks of each other with crimes including sexual assault, indecent assault and gross indecency.

Clarke pleaded guilty to gross indecency and sexual assault of eight former students in 2018, and two additional students earlier this year.

Greenham faced more than 50 charges but died in 2018 before the case went to trial. Stauntz was charged in 2016 but died in a fiery car crash before his court case began.