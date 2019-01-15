'She had a very kind heart': bus crash victim Judy Booth mourned

Kind, caring and an animal lover. Those are some of the words a longtime friend of Judy Booth's used to describe the 57-year-old.

Booth was one of three people killed when an OC Transpo bus crashed into a shelter at Westboro station on Friday. Bruce Thomlinson and Anja Van Beek were also killed in the crash, and 23 others were taken to hospital, many who are now listed in serious or stable condition.

"She just exudes beauty and love," said Lori Colussi, who knew Booth for more than two decades after Colussi's husband wrote an ad in the Almonte Gazette in 1994 looking for someone with whom to carpool to work at Tunney's Pasture.

'Amazing friend'

Booth answered and the two families were instant friends, often having dinner together or going on outings.

Colussi called Booth an "amazing friend."

When Colussi's daughter got married, Booth was there.

She was an absolute treasure and a beautiful soul. - Family statement

"She had a very kind heart, a very infectious laugh. She loved animals," Colussi said.

She said one more than one occasion her husband had to stop on their commute so Booth could rescue a turtle from the road.

She also described a time Booth came to her rescue, getting a bat out of the shop Colussi was working in.

"I was freaking out and she was laughing," she said.

Worked at NCC day of crash

Booth was also involved in organizing the North Lanark Highland Games in Almonte, and was a drummer in a number of local pipe bands including Ottawa police, RCMP and Ottawa Highlanders.

When Colussi, who now lives in Windsor, Ont., heard about the bus crash, she worried about her friend, knowing she took that same route.

When the call came on Saturday, Colussi said she was "numb."

Booth was retired, but still did work at the office of the Access to Information and Privacy at the National Capital Commission, which is where she was working Friday before heading home on bus 269.

"She was an absolute treasure and a beautiful soul that will be profoundly missed by her family and many friends," her family wrote in a statement released by Ottawa police Monday. "This tragedy has shaken our family deeply."

Booth leaves behind her partner Ches, two daughters, Holly and Karen, and a granddaughter.