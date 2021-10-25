Province could call for judicial inquiry into Ottawa's LRT

Just hours after Ottawa city council voted against a judicial inquiry into the problem-plagued Confederation Line, the provincial cabinet will look into calling one itself.

In an email to CBC Wednesday afternoon, Ontario Transportation Minister Catherine Mulroney wrote that the province is "increasingly concerned" with the city's ability to carry out future phases of work on the light rail network.

"We need to have full confidence that the city will be able to successfully deliver," she wrote.

The province is slated to give Ottawa $1 billion for Stage 2 of the LRT project.

"As a result, we are looking at options that will increase the province's oversight of the project, in an effort to protect taxpayers and transit riders," Mulroney said. "This may include a judicial inquiry, a review by Ontario's auditor general and further measures that may require provincial legislation. All options are on the table."

Mulroney says more oversight is being considered after hearing repeated concerns from industry stakeholders and city councillors over the execution of Stage 1.

The Confederation Line has been shut down since mid-September when a train derailed near Tremblay station. Partial service is expected to resume Friday.

More to come.