Police charge 14-year-old for alleged joyride, hit and run in Pembroke

A 14-year-old faces three traffic charges after going on an alleged joyride Sunday afternoon in Pembroke, Ont., police say.

The Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a hit and run involving a parked car on Renfrew Street, police said.

While officers investigated, the driver who fled returned to the crash with a parent, said OPP. The 14-year-old, underage driver was out with a friend on a joyride when they hit the parked car, said police.

The teen was charged with driving without a licence, careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of a crash and is expected in court Dec. 9.