Kingston-area prison hit with serious COVID-19 outbreak

Joyceville Institution near Kingston, Ont., is dealing with a serious COVID-19 outbreak, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed to CBC News Thursday.

Currently, 80 inmates and four staff members at the medium-security prison have tested positive for the illness, CSC said in a statement.

CSC also confirmed five positive COVID-19 cases at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston and three more at Warkworth Institution, about 130 kilometres to the west. In a statement, a CSC spokesperson said infected inmates at those two institutions had recently been at Joyceville, and it appears that's where they were exposed.

All inmates recently transferred from Joyceville are being medically isolated and monitored for symptoms, CSC said. COVID-19 testing is being offered to all staff and inmates at those facilities.

"The health and safety of offenders, our employees, and the public remains our top priority throughout this public health pandemic. We continue to work with our public health partners, as well as unions and stakeholders to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety," the statement said.

On Wednesday, CSC suspended visits to its institutions in Ontario, and has said it's also implemented a series of infection prevention and control measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.