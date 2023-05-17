Police searching for inmate who escaped from Kingston prison

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says a search is underway for a minimum-security inmate who didn't show up to a Tuesday count at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

In a Wednesday news release, the service said Joshua Kohl is 42, about six feet tall and 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet that Kohl wears glasses and has short hair.

Kingston Police has a warrant out for Kohl's arrest, the correctional service said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The correctional service said it's investigating what happened on its end, and is working with police to find Kohl. Kingston Police said in an email they're on the lookout and are ready to assist with anything in the city.

Collins Bay Institution is on Bath Road about six kilometres west of Kingston City Hall. It has minimum, medium and maximum-security areas, with a capacity of about 750 people combined.

At minimum-security institutions, "movement, association and privileges continue to be monitored and managed by correctional staff with as little restriction as possible," according to CSC, so they can prepare for an eventual return to the community.