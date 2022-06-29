Slain Ottawa stabbing suspect charged with stalking, sexual assault days before police shooting

The man who stabbed a mother and her two daughters on Anoka Street Monday night is the son of the family's next-door neighbour and was just days ago charged with stalking and sexual assault against another woman, CBC News has learned.

Joshua Graves, 21, was shot and killed by police after three officers fired on him Monday when he allegedly refused to drop the knife he was using in an attack he carried out against members of the same family.

The stabbings came three days after Graves appeared in court on his first criminal offences. He was arrested Thursday, charged and released from custody on Friday.

Ottawa police have identified the victims as Anne-Marie Ready, 50, who worked as a trade commissioner at Global Affairs, and her 15-year-old daughter Jasmine Ready.

Catherine Ready, 19, the eldest daughter of the family survived both the stabbing and being hit by police gunfire.

Police responded to 1273 Anoka St. around 10:30 p.m. Monday to reports of a stabbing. Patrol officers arrived to find Graves in the road in the act of stabbing Catherine Ready. They ordered him to drop the knife, according to preliminary information from the police watchdog. And when Graves didn't obey those orders, three different patrol officers fired on him.

Graves was pronounced dead on scene. Catherine Ready was taken to hospital for her multiple stabbing injuries and her gunshot wound.

Police located the bodies of her mother and sister nearby.

A police officer uses a camera June 28, 2022 at the scene of a triple homicide south of Ottawa's core the previous night. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Neighbours described the family, especially the girls, as friendly fixtures on the street, who they saw walking the dog or mowing the lawn.

Police tape was down and cleaners were awaiting entrance at the Ready family home on Wednesday afternoon, while next-door at the home of Greg Graves, a woman left food trays at the front door.

'He was my baby boy'

Greg Graves like the other residents on Anoka Street witnessed the police response to what he didn't know was his own son, on a violent rampage.

He heard the sirens, the police commands, the gunshots.

"He was my baby boy," Graves told CBC News Wednesday.

In a statement he prepared for the Ready family, Graves said, "Words cannot express how devastated, bewildered and sad I am for the loss of your mother and daughter.

"I believe I know the demons my son was grappling with that resulted in the terrible actions. It is a tragedy for all of us and one we will need to understand and reconcile in the days ahead."

Greg Graves said there was both deep pain in his his heart and respect for all the losses of life. "May we find peace and forgiveness," the statement read.

Charged last week with first offences

According to court records, Joshua Graves was charged on June 24 with three counts of criminal harassment, assault, and sexual assault for allegedly stalking another woman from March to June of this year.

The untried allegations include that he repeatedly followed the woman, tried to communicate with her and attempted to kiss her.

Graves was released the same day he was charged on the consent of the Crown.

According to a copy of his release order, his mother was acting as his surety and Graves was ordered to live with her at another residence and not at his father's on Anoka Street.

He was also supposed to refrain from contacting the woman he allegedly stalked and other witnesses in the case, both in person and on social media. He was ordered to turn over all digital and device passwords to his mother and was banned from possessing any weapons.

Both the SIU and Ottawa police continue to investigate.