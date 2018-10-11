Victim in Barrhaven 'misadventure' identified

The teenager killed in what police have termed a "misadventure" at a Barrhaven construction site on Monday night has been identified.

Friends told CBC News the victim is 17-year-old Joshua Eardley.

His friend, 19-year-old John Wells, is facing numerous charges related to the incident, including criminal negligence causing death and theft of a motor vehicle.

Ottawa police said alcohol was a factor.

Addison Esprit lives near the construction site and told CBC News that a shirtless man covered in blood pounded on his door Monday night. The man told Esprit he'd accidentally run over his friend and pleaded for someone to call 911.

In an online obituary, Eardley is described as "kind with a gentle soul who had a passion and love for his family and friends and all things outdoors."

He leaves behind his parents and siblings.