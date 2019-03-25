Delay of Joshua Boyle's assault trial could be shortened

Joshua Boyle's lawyer sees a glimmer of hope that a dispute over evidence in the Ottawa assault trial will be resolved quickly, leading to the resumption of the former hostage's case as early as July.

Lawrence Greenspon is welcoming a commitment from Boyle's estranged spouse, Caitlan Coleman, that could lead to relatively speedy resolution of the legal snag that threatens to delay the trial for years.

Boyle has pleaded not guilty in Ontario court to offences against Coleman including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

The alleged offences date from late 2017, after the couple returned to Canada following five years as hostages of extremists who seized them during an ill-fated trip to Asia.

The assault trial, which began in late March, is suspended indefinitely while Coleman heads to Superior Court to challenge a ruling that allows Boyle to introduce evidence about certain consensual sexual activity between them.

Ian Carter, Coleman's lawyer, said she has instructed him not to appeal the outcome of the challenge — even if it goes against her — to help ensure the trial proceeds expeditiously.