Sens sign 'top prospect' Josh Norris to 3-year deal

Josh Norris, a former first-round draft pick traded to Ottawa as part of the Erik Karlsson deal, is leaving the University of Michigan to start his pro hockey career with the Senators.

The six-foot-two 20-year-old from the Detroit suburbs was Team U.S.A.'s assistant captain during the recent world juniors, but was was injured and missed the rest of the college season.

He'd been scoring at a pace of more than a point per game at Michigan before he was hurt.

Announcing his three-year contract Monday, the Senators said Norris is expected to spend his summer training to be ready for camp in September.

"Josh is one of the organization's top prospects, a fast, skilled, competitive centre who we project to play an important role with our team in the future," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion in a news release.

"In speaking with Josh and his family, we were all in agreement that it is in the best interests of his development to make the step to turn professional after two great seasons at Michigan."

Norris played with current Senator Brady Tkachuk at U.S. A. Hockey's national development program before starting his college career.

Before his freshman year at Michigan, he was drafted 19th overall by San Jose — four spots behind Erik Brannstrom, who was traded from Vegas to Ottawa as part of the Mark Stone trade.

The Senators netted Norris along with Dylan DeMelo, Chris Tierney Rudolfs Balcers and draft picks in exchange for former captain Erik Karlsson just as training camp was getting underway last season.

Norris is expected to be at Ottawa's prospect development camp in the last week of June.