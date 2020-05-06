Missing kayaker found dead in lake near Eganville, Ont.

A 54-year-old man was found dead in Lake Clear near Eganville, Ont., on Tuesday, ending a three-day search for the man.

Ontario Provincial Police say the body of Joseph Palluq was discovered near the area where his overturned kayak was found on Saturday morning.

Palluq left a cottage on Buelow Road in Bonnechere Valley Township at around 9 p.m. on Friday night, police say. His family noticed he hadn't returned the following day and reported him missing after his kayak was found.

At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, the OPP's underwater search and recovery unit found Palluq's body and noted he was not wearing a life vest.

During the spring months, water temperature can cause hypothermia to set in within minutes and can greatly hinder a person's ability to swim.

A post-mortem exam has been scheduled, police say.