Second suspect in Jonathan Wite killing arrested

Ottawa police say a second suspect in last month's shooting death of Jonathan Wite has been arrested,

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Buckley was arrested in Toronto, police announced Monday morning via Twitter.

They had issued a Canada-wide warrant for Buckley's arrest on Friday, the same day they announced that a first-degree murder charge would be laid against 35-year-old Dwayne Young, who had turned himself in to Toronto police.

Wite, 23, was found shot to death in a Britannia-area apartment on Richmond Road on Aug. 21.