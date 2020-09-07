Second suspect in Jonathan Wite killing arrested
Ottawa police say a second suspect in last month's shooting death of Jonathan Wite has been arrested in Toronto.
Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Buckley was arrested in Toronto, police announced Monday morning via Twitter.
They had issued a Canada-wide warrant for Buckley's arrest on Friday, the same day they announced that a first-degree murder charge would be laid against 35-year-old Dwayne Young, who had turned himself in to Toronto police.
Wite, 23, was found shot to death in a Britannia-area apartment on Richmond Road on Aug. 21.